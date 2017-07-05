Nets' Otto Porter: Signs offer sheet with Nets
Porter has signed a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Nets, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Because Porter is actually a restricted free agent, the Wizards can match the max offer from the Nets. The Wizards have said multiple times that they'll match any offer Porter receives on the open market, so there's a chance he's still back in Washington DC at the start of next season. Porter is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged a career-high 13.4 points, while shooting an impressive 51.6 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from the three-point line. In addition to the 13.4 points, Porter also averaged 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 three-pointers, but he'd likely have the opportunity to boost those numbers with a move to Brooklyn.
