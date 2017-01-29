Acy signed a two-year contract with the Nets on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After signing back-to-back 10-day contracts with the Nets, the team will now sign Acy for the rest of the season, as he's been a nice addition to their frontcourt depth. In his last eight games with the Nets, Acy has averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers across 14.3 minutes per outing. He should continue to act as a reserve in the frontcourt, but still isn't receiving enough minutes to be fantasy relevant in the majority of leagues.