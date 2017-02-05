Acy sprained his left ankle during Sunday's game against the Raptors and is doubtful to return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acy suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's tilt, playing just two minutes before heading to the locker room. He's been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, although he'll likely have further tests performed following the game to rule out anything more serious, so look for another update on his status later Sunday or after Monday's practice session.