Acy (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acy was forced from Sunday's game against the Raptors after just two minutes and is now slated to sit out Tuesday, as he's dealing with a sprained ankle. The Nets are going into a back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday, so they could just be taking a cautious approach with Acy to limit his workload after the injury. That said, Acy hasn't been given any sort of timetable for a return, so he could end up missing additional time.