Acy (ankle) will remain sidelined for Friday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acy will be missing a third straight contest Friday, as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, but his next opportunity to take the court will be Monday against the Grizzlies. Acy's role has been quite volatile throughout the 2016-17 campaign, but for the most part he was playing just a minor bench role, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic effect on the team's regular rotation.