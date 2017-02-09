Nets' Quincy Acy: Ruled out Friday vs. Heat
Acy (ankle) will remain sidelined for Friday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Acy will be missing a third straight contest Friday, as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, but his next opportunity to take the court will be Monday against the Grizzlies. Acy's role has been quite volatile throughout the 2016-17 campaign, but for the most part he was playing just a minor bench role, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic effect on the team's regular rotation.
More News
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Out Tuesday vs. Hornets•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Leaves Sunday's game with sprained ankle•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Inks two-year contract with Nets•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Scores season-high 14 off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Signs second 10-day contract with Nets•