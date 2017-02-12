Acy (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It will be the fourth straight absence for Acy due to the sprained left ankle, and it's beginning to look increasingly likely that he'll be held out through the All-Star break. Acy has only been a bit player in the Nets' frontcourt rotation, so his absence Monday shouldn't have a major impact on how coach Kenny Atkinson doles out the minutes.