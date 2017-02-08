Acy (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Washington.

A sprained left ankle will keep Acy out of a second straight game after the former D-Leaguer missed Tuesday's loss to the Hornets. Acy has been in and out of the rotation on a seemingly night-to-night basis, so it's difficult to gauge whether his absence will result in a tangible increase in minutes for the likes of Trevor Booker and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.