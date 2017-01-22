Acy scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 112-105 loss to the Hornets.

The much-traveled Acy is on his fifth organization in five seasons (not including two separate stints with the Kings), but he seems to be carving out a role for himself on a talent-strapped Nets squad. His career high for three-pointers is 19 in a season, set last year, but after sinking five in his last two games, he could quickly blow past that mark if he continues to get some run on Brooklyn's second unit.

