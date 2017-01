Acy signed a second 10-day contract Thursday with the Nets, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Acy played in four games with the Nets under his first 10-day contract and averaged 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds over that stretch. The Nets play seven games over the next 10 days, so Acy should have plenty of opportunities to prove his worth to Brooklyn before they decide whether or not to sign him for the remainder of the season.