Foye gathered 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, and one rebound across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.

Foye, like many players on the Nets, has seen his role fluctuate throughout the season, but was able to put together a solid outing Friday against a Heat squad who have now won 13 straight games. Foye had been ice cold from beyond the arc coming into Friday's contest, knocking down only 26.3 percent of his three-point attempts in the previous seven games. That being said, he was able score in other ways against the Heat, shooting only two threes and getting to the foul line four times. His next chance to build on Friday's performance comes Saturday on the second half of a back-to-back set against the 76ers.