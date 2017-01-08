Foye (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 105-95 loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Jeremy Lin remains out with a hamstring injury, but the loss of a key backcourt option hasn't been enough to create more playing time for Foye. With Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie representing the top two options at point guard and Bojan Bogdanovic and Sean Kilpatrick slotting ahead of him shooting guard, Foye has been squeezed out of the rotation entirely the last two games. Since the rebuilding Nets have no illusions of contending for a playoff spot, the 33-year-old Foye seems unlikely to see his minutes grow as the season wears on.