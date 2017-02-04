Foye put up three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in a 106-97 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Foye has started the last seven games at shooting guard, but his addition to the top unit hasn't been a solution to the team's ongoing woes, as the Nets have lost all of those contests. The veteran is averaging just 5.1 points (on 31.8% shooting), 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per game, making it exceedingly difficult to wring fantasy value out of him, even in most deeper leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola