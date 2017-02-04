Foye put up three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in a 106-97 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Foye has started the last seven games at shooting guard, but his addition to the top unit hasn't been a solution to the team's ongoing woes, as the Nets have lost all of those contests. The veteran is averaging just 5.1 points (on 31.8% shooting), 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per game, making it exceedingly difficult to wring fantasy value out of him, even in most deeper leagues.