Foye will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With Jeremy Lin (hamstring) set to miss at least the next three weeks, the Nets continue to be without their starting point guard. After starting Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday, Foye will instead jump into the starting lineup at point guard for the Nets, which likely pushes Dinwiddie to the bench. Foye's promotion to the starting five, as well as the absences of both Lin and Joe Harris (ankle), should provide Foye the opportunity to log extended minutes.