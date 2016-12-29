Hollis-Jefferson (illness) will play in Wednesday's tilt with the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After going through warmups, Hollis-Jefferson decided he felt good enough to play through the illness, so he'll provide the Nets with a depth option off the bench Wednesday. Joe Harris is sitting out with a hip injury, while Bojan Bogdanovic is drawing the start at small forward, so look for Hollis-Jefferson to see the majority of minutes behind Bogdanovic on the wing.

