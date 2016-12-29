Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with an illness and is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This is the first we've heard of the illness, but Hollis-Jefferson will now go through pregame warmups before making a final ruling on his availability. We should see an update shortly before tip-off, but if he can't give it a go, it would likely open added minutes for the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Caris LeVert.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola