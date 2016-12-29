Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with an illness and is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This is the first we've heard of the illness, but Hollis-Jefferson will now go through pregame warmups before making a final ruling on his availability. We should see an update shortly before tip-off, but if he can't give it a go, it would likely open added minutes for the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Caris LeVert.