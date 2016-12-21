Hollis-Jefferson went for 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during a 116-104 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Tuesday's game marked Hollis-Jefferson's second-highest point total of the season and the most shots he has attempted in a game so far this year. He also fouled out in just 20 minutes of action. Hollis-Jefferson has only scored in doubles figures in back-to-back games once this year, so we'll see if he can change that Thursday against the Warriors.

