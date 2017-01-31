Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Offensive no-show Monday
Hollis-Jefferson scored four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 22 minutes in a 104-96 loss to the Heat Monday.
After being questionable Monday with an ankle injury, Hollis-Jefferson took the court and played his usual amount of minutes. He did nothing to create on offense, as he took just three shots and lacked the ability to create shots all game. He will continue to fight with Caris LeVert for minutes off the bench going forward on a team looking for answers.
