Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Thursday vs. Pacers
Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with tendinitis in his right hip and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Michael Scotto of The Associated Press reports.
The Nets are going into a back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday, so they could just be trying to limit Hollis-Jefferson's workload as he's dealing with some tendinitis in his hip. He can tentatively be listed as questionable for Friday, but in his place, look for Bojan Bogdanovic to play a bigger role as the team's starting small forward, while Caris LeVert and Joe Harris could get some extra minutes off the bench.
