Hollis-Jefferson scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 95-90 loss to the Knicks.

His point total marks his highest output in the month of January and his minutes matches his season-high. Not only did Hollis-Jefferson play efficiently on offense, he played good defense on Carmelo Anthony the whole game and kept the Nets in it. He performed after being given the starting nod earlier today and he'll look to carry it over into Friday's game against the Pacers.