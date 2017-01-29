Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson experienced some soreness in his ankle during Saturday's tilt with the Timberwolves and continues to deal with some lingering discomfort a day later, hence his designation as questionable heading into Monday. He'll likely be reevaluated after Monday's morning shootaround, which should be when we get a final update on his availability. With Joe Harris (ankle) already ruled out, an absence from Hollis-Jefferson would likely mean big minutes for the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Caris LeVert.

