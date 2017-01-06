Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Hollis-Jefferson sat out Thursday against the Pacers while battling right hip tendinitis, but he'll have a chance to get back on the court Friday if he shows improvement when the Nets evaluate him during pregame warmups. Expect a final call on Hollis-Jefferson's status to be made shortly before game time. The 22-year-old has been solid when active of late, averaging 12.0 points (on 43.3% shooting from the field), 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.0 minutes per game in his last seven appearances.

