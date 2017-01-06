Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Hollis-Jefferson sat out the Nets' last game Thursday night due to his setback, but he will have a chance to get back on the court Friday night if he is feeling better than he did the night before. Expect a final call on Hollis-Jefferson's status to be made shortly before game time.

