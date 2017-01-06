Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Friday
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Hollis-Jefferson sat out the Nets' last game Thursday night due to his setback, but he will have a chance to get back on the court Friday night if he is feeling better than he did the night before. Expect a final call on Hollis-Jefferson's status to be made shortly before game time.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Thursday vs. Pacers•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Supplies 16 points off bench Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Game-time call for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads Nets with 19 in loss to Raptors•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Struggling in bench role•