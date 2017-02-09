Hollis-Jefferson scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Wizards.

The double-double was just Hollis-Jefferson's second of the season. He has been shooting the ball well to start February, sinking 52.4 percent of his shots through the month's first five games. Still with just 5.3 shots per game in that span, the volume just isn't where it needs to be for the defensive-minded swingman from Arizona to be considered a viable fantasy option.