Hollis-Jefferson posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 17 minutes during the Nets' 137-112 loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

Hollis-Jefferson has been highly inconsistent, scoring in double figures during consecutive games just twice this season while seeing fewer minutes per night in each passing month. Nevertheless, the sophomore forward will look to build off Sunday's solid showing when the Nets host the Raptors on Tuesday.