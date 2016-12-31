Hollis-Jefferson supplied 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in a 118-95 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Hollis-Jefferson's inefficient shooting throughout most of the season resulted in coach Kenny Atkinson dropping him to the bench and limited his playing time, but the second-year forward finally seems to have found his groove with the second unit. Over his last six games, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assist and 1.3 steals in 23.3 minutes per contest. The former Arizona standout's defense will probably carry him throughout his NBA career, but if he continues to hit double figures in the scoring column with regularity, Hollis-Jefferson will make for a viable roster option in deeper formats.