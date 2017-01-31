Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) will play in Monday's matchup with the Heat, Greg Logan of Newsday Sports reports.

Hollis-Jefferson was limited to just eight minutes during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, before departing with some soreness in his ankle. However, it appears the ailment wasn't anything serious and after testing the injury out during pregame warmups, he's now been given the green light to play. Look for him to take on a depth role at small forward, likely fighting with Caris LeVert for minutes off the bench behind Bojan Bogdanovic.