Hollis-Jefferson will start at power forward Friday against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets will be down their usual frontcourt starters in Trevor Booker (illness) and Brook Lopez (rest), so Hollis-Jefferson will move up to the top unit in Booker's place and should be in line for a healthy dose of playing time. Though a wing by trade, Hollis-Jefferson is one of the best individual defenders on the team, and a superb rebounder for a player listed at 6-foot-7. He's averaging 6.0 boards in addition to 10.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 20.5 minutes per game over his last six contests, and will have a great chance at matching or surpassing all of those figures while the Nets have only 10 active players for Friday's contest.