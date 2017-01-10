Hollis-Jefferson will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

The Nets are slated to be without Trevor Booker Tuesday, as he's dealing with a hip injury. While Justin Hamilton was the favorite to jump into the starting lineup in his place, the Nets will instead go withe Hollis-Jefferson, presenting a much smaller lineup and potentially giving the Hawks some issues matching up. Hollis-Jefferson should see his minutes climb into the upper-20's or low-30's Tuesday and despite Hamilton's presence off the bench, he should still see a decent temporary boost in value until Booker is back to full strength.

