Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will start at power forward Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Trevor Booker has been the regular starter at power forward for the Nets for majority of the season, but Wednesday's changeup likely comes for defensive purposes, as Hollis-Jefferson may be the best candidate to defend the Knicks' Carmelo Anthony. And while Hollis-Jefferson is a great defender and solid rebounder for a wing, he's fairly inconsistent offensively, limiting his potential fantasy production in a spot start.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Offensive no-show Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Monday vs. Heat•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable for Monday vs. Heat•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't return Saturday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will start at power forward Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 14 points in 17 minutes Sunday•