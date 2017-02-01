Hollis-Jefferson will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Trevor Booker has been the regular starter at power forward for the Nets for majority of the season, but Wednesday's changeup likely comes for defensive purposes, as Hollis-Jefferson may be the best candidate to defend the Knicks' Carmelo Anthony. And while Hollis-Jefferson is a great defender and solid rebounder for a wing, he's fairly inconsistent offensively, limiting his potential fantasy production in a spot start.