Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will suit up Friday vs. Cavaliers
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) will be available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson missed the Nets' previous game Thursday against the Pacers while battling a hip pointer, but after testing things out during pregame warmups Friday, he's good to go for the second half of the back-to-back set. The second-year forward has topped 20 minutes in five of his last seven appearances, and given the brevity of his absence, it wouldn't be surprise if he reaches that benchmark again in his return to action.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Friday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Thursday vs. Pacers•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Supplies 16 points off bench Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Game-time call for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads Nets with 19 in loss to Raptors•