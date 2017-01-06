Hollis-Jefferson (hip) will be available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson missed the Nets' previous game Thursday against the Pacers while battling a hip pointer, but after testing things out during pregame warmups Friday, he's good to go for the second half of the back-to-back set. The second-year forward has topped 20 minutes in five of his last seven appearances, and given the brevity of his absence, it wouldn't be surprise if he reaches that benchmark again in his return to action.