Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't return Saturday vs. Timberwolves
Hollis-Jefferson is out for the remainder of Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves with a sore right ankle.
The injury has been labeled as soreness, so it doesn't seem too serious. That being said, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game at the Heat until further notice.
