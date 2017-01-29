Hollis-Jefferson is out for the remainder of Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves with a sore right ankle.

The injury has been labeled as soreness, so it doesn't seem too serious. That being said, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game at the Heat until further notice.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola