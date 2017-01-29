Kilpatrick tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 25 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kilpatrick is thriving in his role on the second unit, now having posted four double-digit scoring efforts in the last five games. He's averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists during that span, while taking double-digit shot attempts in four out of the five contests. Despite his bench role, Kilpatrick remains a viable option for those in need of scoring and rebounding, as both his minutes and usage remain robust enough to enable solid returns on the majority of nights.