Kilpatrick tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 25 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kilpatrick is thriving in his role on the second unit, now having posted four double-digit scoring efforts in the last five games. He's averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists during that span, while taking double-digit shot attempts in four out of the five contests. Despite his bench role, Kilpatrick remains a viable option for those in need of scoring and rebounding, as both his minutes and usage remain robust enough to enable solid returns on the majority of nights.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola