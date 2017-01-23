Kilpatrick will come off the bench for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.

Randy Foye and Spencer Dinwiddie will be starting in the backcourt, with Kilpatrick coming off the bench. The benching isn't necessarily indicative of a minutes reduction, considering how few players are currently available to play guard for the Nets. He's seen 25.0 minutes per game over the past six contests and has provided 10.5 points in those minutes.