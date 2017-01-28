Kilpatrick scored 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), with two rebounds, three assists, and two steals over a team-high 34 minutes in Friday's 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kilpatrick's extended run time Friday coincided with a team-high in field goal attempts off the bench. He has been in and out of the Nets' starting lineup, but still gets consistent minutes off the bench, roughly 25 minutes per game over his last five contests. Occasionally a lethal scorer, Kilpatrick will find minutes as the Nets continue to struggle through this season.