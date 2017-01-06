Kilpatrick scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and added eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-109 loss to the Pacers.

It was his first game coming off the bench, being replaced in the starting lineup by Joe Harris as part of the Nets experimenting with a new rotation. Kilpatrick's recent shooting struggles continued during the game, and he has now shot 8-25 (32 percent) over his last three games. On the other hand, he played only three minutes short of his season average, and beat his averages in rebounds and assists. The move to the bench means a decrease in Kilpatrick's value, but it is possible that the decrease will only be a small one.