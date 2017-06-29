Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Nets pick up team option
The Nets picked up Kilpatrick's $1.5 million team option for the 2017-18 season on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.
The decision was a no-brainer for Brooklyn, which will essentially pay Kilpatrick the minimum salary in 2017-18, an excellent deal for a player who appeared in 70 games last season. While Kilpatrick may not be in the team's long-term plans, he figures to again be a key bench piece as the Nets move forth with their lengthy rebuilding process.
