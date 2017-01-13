Kilpatrick scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes during a 104-95 loss to New Orleans on Thursday.

Kilpatrick hit three three-pointers against the Pelicans for the first time in seven games. Since moving to the bench in favor of Joe Harris, Kilpatrick hasn't shot the ball particularly well, but has been aggressive in finding his shot and has now scored 10-plus points in three straight games. When Jeremy Lin (hamstring) returns, the backcourt rotation will have to be reorganized, and performances like Thursday really go a long way towards carving out a bigger role for Kilpatrick.