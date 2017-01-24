Kilpatrick tallied 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Monday's 112-86 loss to the Spurs.

Kilpatrick's double-double off the bench was his third of the season. An occasionally potent scorer, the Cincinnati product makes an interesting cheap fantasy option for players desperate for points. He's been in and out of the Nets' starting lineup all season, but his minutes have been consistently around the 25 minute mark even when he comes off the bench.