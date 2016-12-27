Kilpatrick contributed 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in a win 120-118 win over the Hornets on Monday.

Kilpatrick is capable of scoring in volume, but inconsistency in his scoring output as well as his role in the Nets' rotation bar him from being a reliable fantasy option. Backcourt mate Jeremy Lin left the game in the third quarter with an apparent hamstring injury, meaning Kilpatrick could be in line for more consistent minutes if Lin is forced to miss any game time.