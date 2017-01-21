Kilpatrick will start Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Kilpatrick was rested Friday night against the Pelicans, but he'll return to the starting lineup at shooting guard Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie will get the start at point guard, while Bojan Bogdanovic gets the nod at small forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola