Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Starting Saturday
Kilpatrick will start Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Kilpatrick was rested Friday night against the Pelicans, but he'll return to the starting lineup at shooting guard Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie will get the start at point guard, while Bojan Bogdanovic gets the nod at small forward.
