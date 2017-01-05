Kilpatrick will come off the bench for Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Kilpatrick has started at shooting guard for quite some time, often surpassing the 30-minute mark while working with the top unit. However, the Nets are going to experiment with a new combination Thursday, pushing Joe Harris into the starting lineup at shooting guard and moving Kilpatrick to the bench. It remains to be seen how big of a hit Kilpatric will take by moving to the bench, but his value appears to be on the decline, especially after combining to shoot just 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-4 from the three-point line over the Nets' last two games.