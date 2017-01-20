Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sit out Friday to rest
Kilpatrick will be rested Friday and will not play in the Nets' matchup with the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Kilpatrick is shooting a meager 33 percent from the field this month, so head coach Kenny Atkinson decided to give him a night off. With Kilpatrick unavailable, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Whitehead, and Randy Foye are all candidates for added minutes off the bench.
