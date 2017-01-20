Kilpatrick will be rested Friday and will not play in the Nets' matchup with the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Kilpatrick is shooting a meager 33 percent from the field this month, so head coach Kenny Atkinson decided to give him a night off. With Kilpatrick unavailable, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Whitehead, and Randy Foye are all candidates for added minutes off the bench.