Dinwiddie had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists, and two rebounds in 24 minutes during the Nets' 137-112 loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

Dinwiddie recorded a season-high assist total while receiving his third start of 2016-17. Meanwhile, Isaiah Whitehead (knee) returned to play 15 minutes off the bench and Jeremy Lin (hamstring) remains sidelined, so Dinwiddie could be in line to earn decent minutes for a while even if Whitehead rejoins the starting lineup.