Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads Brooklyn bench with 13 points
Dinwiddie posted 13 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during a 119-99 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.
Dinwiddie got more than 20 minutes for the second time in three games and took advantage of Isaiah Whitehead's (foot) absence from the lineup to lead the Brooklyn bench in scoring. The extent of Whitehead's injury isn't known at this time, but Dinwiddie could pick up some more playing time as the backup point guard if Whitehead misses more time.
