Dinwiddie provided 13 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Dinwiddie remains in the starting five for the time being and is earning his spot, having posted five double-digit scoring efforts in the last six contests. The 23-year-old is taking on a decidedly complementary role -- having yet to put up double-digit shot attempts in any game -- but he's been largely efficient, posting a 50 percent or better success rate in four of the games during the aforementioned stretch. With Jeremy Lin (hamstring) still sidelined for the foreseeable future, Dinwiddie could continue seeing plenty of run with the first unit for the time being, provided his production persists.