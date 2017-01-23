Updating a previous reports, Dinwiddie will remain in the starting lineup on Monday against the Spurs.

With Randy Foye slated to start at point guard, it was expected that the Nets would bring Dinwiddie off the bench. Instead, coach Kenny Atkinson will drop Sean Kilpatrick with the second unit, which allows Dinwiddie to remain with the starting five. Dinwiddie has logged minutes in the mid-to-upper 20's over the last chunk of games, which is likely similar to what he should see Monday.