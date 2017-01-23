Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Returns to bench role Monday
Dinwiddie will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Dinwiddie has started the Nets' last five games, but coach Kenny Atkinson has opted to shake things up Monday, as he'll push Randy Foye into the starting lineup, while bringing Dinwiddie off the bench. Dinwiddie will likely see a decreased role with his demotion and should share time with the likes of Foye and Isaiah Whitehead, which restricts his overall fantasy potential.
