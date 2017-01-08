Dinwiddie will return to the bench in Sunday's game against the 76ers.

In the midst of Isaiah Whitehead's struggles, Dinwiddie was appointed to the starting five in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, but didn't make much of a positive impression. Dinwiddie supplied seven points (2-3 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 18 minutes, and ended up ceding most of the time at the position to Whitehead, who recorded his first career double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds in 30 minutes). It appears that performance ingratiated Whitehead to coach Kenny Atkinson, as he'll be back in the starting five Sunday while Dinwiddie hits the bench. The starting role could still be quite volatile over the next few games, so it's worthwhile to track the production of both Whitehead and Dinwiddie until Jeremy Lin (hamstring) is able to play again.