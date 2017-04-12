Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting at point guard vs. Bulls
Dinwiddie will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Dinwiddie will be starting the regular season finale as a result of the Nets electing to rest Jeremy Lin on Wednesday. He'll likely split the minutes at point guard with backup Isaiah Whitehead, but with Dinwiddie playing against his former team in Chicago once again, he could have revenge on his mind for the second straight time. In Saturday's win over the Bulls, Dinwiddie recorded 19 points, four assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes and could look to stay aggressive in the team's final game this year.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 19 off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Heads back to bench Thursday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will start at point guard Tuesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Records 18 points, seven dimes in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Supplies 14 points Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pours in 13 off bench in Saturday loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...