Dinwiddie will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Dinwiddie will be starting the regular season finale as a result of the Nets electing to rest Jeremy Lin on Wednesday. He'll likely split the minutes at point guard with backup Isaiah Whitehead, but with Dinwiddie playing against his former team in Chicago once again, he could have revenge on his mind for the second straight time. In Saturday's win over the Bulls, Dinwiddie recorded 19 points, four assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes and could look to stay aggressive in the team's final game this year.