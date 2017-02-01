Dinwiddie will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Dinwiddie has started the last four games for the Nets, but is set to cede the top spot to Isaiah Whitehead. Dinwiddie will head to the bench, but likely won't see too big of a decrease in minutes, as both Whitehead and Dinwiddie have split the minutes at point guard fairly equally in recent games. That said, the timeshare itself restricts their fantasy value on any given night.